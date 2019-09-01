Anushka Sharma Hails Zareen Khan for Embracing Stretch Marks in Recent Pics, Says 'You're Perfect'
Zareen Khan faced online criticism for sharing a picture that revealed she had stretch marks in her stomach area. Anushka Sharma penned a note on Instagram in support of Zareen.
Image of Anushka Sharma, Zareen Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Bollywood actress Zareen Khan faced online bullying recently for flaunting her stretchmarks in pictures that the actress shared from Rajasthan. Post getting trolled and body shamed by a large section of social media users, Zareen wrote a powerful note, promoting body positivity.
Zareen shared a picture of her posing by Lake Pichola in Rajasthan. She was spotted wearing a white cropped top with a knot tied near her belly and a black denim skirt. While the actress' picture looked great, it also invited criticism. People made comments pointing out she had visible stretch marks in the stomach area.
In response to trolling and body shaming, Zareen later shared a note to her Insta stories saying, "So for people who are very curious to know about what's wrong with my stomach… This is the natural stomach of a person, who’s lost more than 50 kg of weight. This is how it looks when it’s not photoshopped or surgically corrected."
In her next story the actress added, “I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up. #KeepingItReal #StopBodyShaming."
In response to the criticism that Zareen faced online, Anushka Sharma penned a note in her support. Anushka wrote in her Insta stories, "Zareen, you are beautiful and brave and strong and perfect just the way you are. #Appreciationpost #lookbeyondthebody @zareenkhan."
Zareen later posted Anushka's message to her Insta stories, thanking the latter for the kind words.
A screenshot from Zareen Khan's Instagram stories
On the movies front, Zareen, who was last seen in 2018 horror film 1921, will feature in a Punjabi language film titled Daaka.
Meanwhile, Anushka is in West Indies, where she is stationed with her husband Virat Kohli, who is leading team India in their campaign against the host nation.
