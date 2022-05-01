Anushka Sharma Happily Takes a Bite From Her B'day Cake, Gives 'Cheesy' Reply to Hubby Virat Kohli

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma turned a year older today and as usual, her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli has the cutest wish for her. Virat shared two photos with Anushka and thanked her for being born. He did not pen a huge note to express his love as just a few words did the magic. He wrote, “Thank god you were born ❤️. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out ❤️. Had a great afternoon with the sweetest folks around @anushkasharma."

The Pari actress replied, “Stole my words and my heart ( CHEEESSSSYYYYY ) ❤️❤️❤️."

Take a look:

The actress also penned a note for herself on her birthday. She shared a couple of pictures with her birthday cake, in one of which, she can be seen taking a huge bite from the cake. She wrote, “I feel happier, more loving, more understanding, taking myself less seriously, listening more, finding joy in less, able to let-go better, more accepting of myself and others AND situations, feeling more beautiful, expressing feelings more easily, valuing my own opinion above others ….. This getting older business is going GREAT! Everyone should try it

Thank you for all the wishes and love you’ve sent my way. I’m SO grateful ❤️."

The actress concluded, “PS- I ate the biggest slice of my birthday cake. As it should be ☺️."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had tied the knot in 2017. The couple welcomed their daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is prepping for her upcoming flick Chakda Xpress. The movie is inspired by the life and times of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami. The movie traces the glorious journey of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket as she moves up the ladder despite the countless hindrances posed by misogynistic politics to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

This film will mark her comeback on the silver screen after the 2018 film Zero.

