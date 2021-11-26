Anushka Sharma Has Best Reaction to Priyanka Chopra Roasting Her Husband Nick Jonas

It seems Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma loved Netflix’s latest show Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which premiered on the streaming platform earlier this week. The show featured Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas as the subject of the hilarious roast. Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas also seized the opportunity to roast her husband Nick during the show.

Priyanka had shared a clipping from the show where she was roasting her husband on Instagram. Complimenting her co-star from Dil Dhadakne Do, Anushka shared the clipping on Instagram Stories and wrote, “How good are you in this Priyanka Chopra Jonas.”

In the clipping shared by Anushka, Priyanka was seen taking a dig at the age difference between herself and Nick. “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, we do,” said Priyanka. Explaining the dynamics of their relationship based on the age gap, Priyanka said “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him,” she continued. Packing a punch with her next line, Priyanka said, “He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.” Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote in the caption, “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas. Jonas Brothers’ Family Roast is now streaming on Netflix. Roasted Jonas Brothers.”

Priyanka’s post managed to make her fans and fellow celebrities crack up. As British actress Jessica Henwick commented, “I love this.” YouTuber and television personality Lily Singh also shared her reaction as she commented, “Killed it, sis’. Tell them who the most famous Jonas is.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Have you watched the Jonas Brothers’ roast yet? Meanwhile, Anushka has produced two acclaimed projects-Amazon Prime Video web series Pataal Lok and Netflix movie Bulbbul since 2018. She is now producing Qala, which marks late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut. Anushka was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero, co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.