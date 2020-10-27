'Anushka Sharma has Come as a Blessing in His Life,' Says Virat Kohli's Friend Actor Abhishek Kapur

TV actor Abhishek Kapur, who stars in the daily soap Kundali Bhagya and was recently seen in the web series Lockdown Rishtey, is a close friend of cricketer Virat Kohli. The two grew up playing cricket together and Abhishek is over the moon that Virat is all set to be a father soon.

Abhishek says that Anushka Sharma has brought about a positive change in his friend's life and he will surely be a great father to their child as well.

"When I met him last I told him that Anushka has come as a blessing in your life. I have literally grown up with him and I've seen how he was and how he is now, and there's a drastic change in his personality and in the way he deals with things. Everything is so good, that I'm very happy to see him the way he is. So I wish him and Anushka all the best. I'm sure the journey is going to be amazing for him. He's going to be a good father," Abhishek tells us.

Abhishek is an avid cricket player himself, but the actor chose to make acting his profession, the reason for which he says is too personal to reveal yet. “That’s something I am not ready to talk about yet. When I decide to narrate my story, you’ll get to know.”

He might have not taken up cricket professionally, but the actor likes to stay in touch with the game during his free time. He also plays cricket on the sets, with other actors and co-stars, whenever he gets time.

“TV shooting is very hectic so I try to balance it out. I’m not playing as much cricket as I used to, but on set also if I have an hour off I try to play. Instead of napping or just watching something I just pick up the bat and whoever's available I ask them to bowl. Shabbir Ahluwalia was shooting in the same studio for Kumkum Bhagya, one day he saw my bat and said he’s going to bowl. So we played cricket for one hour. Once Varun Badola came to play, and another time Dheeraj Dhoopar did too,” he says.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is Abhishek’s co-star in Kundali Bhagya, one of the most popular TV shows currently. Abhishek plays the role of Sameer Luthra in the show.

Abhishek is also dabbling in the web space, and recently appeared in MX Player’s Lockdown Rishtey. The web series tells five different stories shot with mobile phones during the lockdown. Abhishek plays an NRI to visits his family in Delhi and gets there because of the sudden lockdown.

“I play a guy named Sunny, who lives in a four bedroom apartment in Singapore. His family calls him to Delhi for a surprise, and then the lockdown happens. So suddenly he finds himself in a three bedroom house with 10 people in it. He has to wait to even use the washroom, and can’t find his favorite food because it's not available here. He gets very irritated with the entire situation. But he ultimately realizes the importance of family and relationships. This is a sweet, simple story about that,” narrates Abhishek.

The lockdown forced Abhishek to learn a few things in real life, like setting up a shot and performing as well. “We shot one week of Kundali Bhagya also from home, and Lockdown Rishtey was completely shot remotely. So I had to take my cook’s help to set up the phone, the lights and check everything, and also perform. So it was very different from shooting on a set,” he says.