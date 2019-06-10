Anushka Has Priceless Reaction to Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith

On Sunday India's commendable batting show, led by opener Shikhar Dhwan, helped India defeat five time World Champions Autralia by 36 runs in a marquee ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 match at the Oval. But the magic momemt from Sunday's match came when Indian skipper Virat Kohli asked fans to cheer instead of booing former Australian captain Steve Smith, who was fielding at third man during the Indian innings.

Smith, who made a return to the ODI format after facing one-year suspension over ball-tampering controversy, was booed by a section of crowd chanting "cheater, cheater" while he was fielding. It was Kohli who looked up to the crowd and asked them not to do it. Rather, he made a clap gesture and pointed to Smith. Kohli urged fans to do the same.

Later, at the post-match conference, the 30-year-old expressed his sympathy for Steve and apologised on behalf of the crowd.

Kohli's gesture has won hearts and made everyone fall in love with him all over again. His wife, actress Anushka Sharma was also floored by Kohli's gesture. Super impressed by her husband's act, Anushka shared a news snippet on her Instagram story and captioned it, "Agressive player, benevolent man - so easy to love."

Making a beeline, Bollywood Celebrities took to their respective social media handles to congratulate Virat Kohli-led men in blue.

