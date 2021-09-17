Anushka Sharma Has Sweetest Reaction After Virat Kohli's Decision to Quit T20I Captaincy

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma has reacted after her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli announced his decision to step down as India’s T20 captain after the T20 World Cup in UAE. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share Virat Kohli’s statement, which he posted on his own account. Anushka also shared a red heart emoji along with Virat’s announcement to quit Team India’s T20 captaincy.

The 32-year-old cricket star, making the announcement on social media, stated that he feels the need to give himself space to be fully ready to lead the Indian team in Test and ODI cricket. He has so far led India in 95 ODIs, and with 65 wins along with 27 defeats, has a winning percentage of 70.43. In 45 T20Is so far where he has been the captain, India have won 27 times while losing 14 times.

Kohli said the decision to step down from T20 captaincy was taken after consulting his close people, head coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit Sharma - both of whom have been an essential part of the leadership group.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma is currently in Dubai with Virat Kohli, who will compete in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 that resumes on Sunday. Anushka was earlier stationed in the United Kingdom with Virat and their daughter Vamika. Virat was in the UK for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, followed by a five-match Test series against England.

Anushka Sharma shared several gorgeous photos on Instagram as she made the most of her time in England with Virat and their daughter Vamika.

On the work front, Anushka has been away for a while from acting now but has produced several projects. She was last seen in 2018’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

