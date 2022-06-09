Anushka Sharma Has the Sweetest Message for Daughter Vamika: Will Carry You Through This World and the Next

Anushka Sharma is a doting and protective mother to her daughter Vamika. On Thursday, the actress took to her social media handle to share a photo of her daughter’s stroller and penned a sweet note for her. Anushka and her cricketer husband Virat Kolhi are on a trip with their daughter whom they welcomes in 2021. Sharing a picture of her stroller, which had Vamika’s name written on it, Anushka penned, “Will carry you through this world and the next and beyond my life.”

Take a look:

Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017, after dating for some time.

A couple of days ago, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were clicked at the airport before jetting off for their vacation. For their flight, Anushka turned heads in an oversized green shirt with a pair of shorts along with an oversized bag while Virat dressed in track pants and a tee.

Earlier, the actress shared a selfie with Virat from their vacation. In the snap posted by the NH 10 star, we see her dressed in comfy attire, in a green sweetheart neck spaghetti top, with a chequered pattern, as she sits next to her life partner Virat. The batsman is seen smiling for the lens and looks hip in a brown sleeves t-shirt as he showcased his tattoos. Anushka looks ravishing in a no-makeup look as she flaunts her natural glow. Virat looked dapper as he donned a full-grown beard.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan trio failed to recreate the magic on the big screen and the film turned out to be a box office dud.

She will be returning to the movies with Chakda Xpress, which is female Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami’s biopic. The actress is currently prepping hard for the movie, which will be released on Netflix.

