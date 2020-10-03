Anushka Sharma Hits Out at Society's Attitude of Considering Male Child as a Privilege

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who is soon going to be a mother, penned down her thoughts regarding the recent incident in Uttar Pradesh. Talking about “in our society having a male child is viewed as a privilege,” Anushka bared her anger on Hathras and Balrampur incident.

In her hard-hitting note on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, “Of course, it's no more privilege than having a girl child but the fact is that this so-called privilege has been viewed incorrectly and with an extremely myopic view.”

She also wrote that it is the responsibility of everyone towards the society to raise a boy in a way that women in society feel safe and protected. The actress is shocked after learning about Balrampur rape case, just after the Hathras incident and wrote that there has barely any time passed and we are hearing of another brutal rape.

Anushka is known for her outspoken attitude who stands for her own opinion and views. A few days ago, the actress wrote an post on social media and called Sunil Gavaskar’s comments ‘sexist’ after her name was dragged into a discussion on her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli’s poor performance in IPL 2020.

Anushka and Virat announced their pregnancy in August through a social media post. While the couple looks adorable in the picture, the caption of the post reads, “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”

Meanwhile, the actress is currently in Dubai with her husband for IPL 2020. She often shares stunning pictures flaunting her baby bump. Recently, she shared a stunning poolside picture of her while flaunting her baby bump in a black dress. Her caption reads, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance - Eckhart Tolle.”

The actress was last seen in Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.