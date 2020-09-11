Anushka Sharma in Top Running to Play Sita Opposite Prabhas in Adipurush?

Recently Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior director Om Raut announced that he will be teaming up with Prabhas for his next film Adipurush, based on Ramayana. Saif Ali Khan was also roped in to play Lankesh, based on Ravana. Now according to a latest report, Anushka Sharma is in talks with the director to play Sita in the big-budget film.

A source quoted in Pinkvilla said, "Anushka Sharma is the top contender for the role. Om met and narrated the whole idea to Anushka and she was blown away by his vision. In fact, their meeting had a very positive outcome and it will most likely be her playing Sita on screen."

Anushka and husband Virat Kohli recently announced that they were expecting their first child. The source said that if the nod from Anushka comes, the team will schedule the film's production accordingly.

The source further said, "Anushka will mostly be ready to start shoot within two months post her delivery. Om wants to begin shoot around January and since Adipurush is based on Ramayana, they will first film the portions which won't need Anushka in them. They will kickstart the schedule with the Prabhas-Saif conflict."

However, the source has said that Anushka's participation is not final yet. Even though she is Om Raut's first choice to play Sita, the actress is yet to sign on the dotted line.

Recently Prabhas announced two more big-budget films, a romantic saga called Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde and an untitled sci-fi movie opposite Deepika Padukone. While Radha Krishna Kumar will helm the former, the latter will be directed by Nag Ashwin.