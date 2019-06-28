Anushka Sharma is a 'Pretty, Happy Girl' as She Takes Tube Ride in London

After finishing her schedule in Brussels, Belgium, Anushka Sharma is back in London for her work commitments. However, taking out time from her busy schedule, the actress decided to take a tube ride and travel around the city.

On Thursday, she took to Twitter to share a black and white photograph of herself in the tube. In the picture, she can be seen wearing a white top paired with jeans as is all smiles for the camera. "Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn," the NH10 actress captioned the image.

Happy girls are the prettiest - Audrey Hepburn pic.twitter.com/Tkn4jiH9g1 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 27, 2019

Meanwhile, her husband and star skipper Virat Kohli is also in London for the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Anushka and Virat completed a year of marital bliss in December but the two are as love-struck as ever. One look at their social media accounts and it is evident that they cannot have enough of each other. Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time out from their professional commitments to be with each other.

They dated each other for over four years before tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Italy's Tuscany in 2017.

Anushka was last seen in Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In a recent interview with Vogue, the actress had spoken about taking a break from movies this year. “The past few years of my life I have been working so much. Now I have to take out time for what is important to me. Spending time with my husband is important. Unfortunately, we’re hardly in the same place at the same time, so in the time that I have off, I want to prioritise spending time with him and my family."

