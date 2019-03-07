LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Anushka Sharma is ‘Incredibly Nice’, Says Actress' Doppelganger Singer Julia Michaels

American singer Julia Michaels, who recently went viral as Anushka Sharma's doppelganger, speaks on her resemblance with the actress and penning down her emotions for her music.

News18.com

Updated:March 7, 2019, 9:06 AM IST
Recently, American singer Julia Michaels was trending in India for her uncanny resemblance with actress Anushka Sharma. Julia had tweeted to Anushka that everyone was commenting on the similarities in appearance, and Anushka had responded with a warm reply.

Michaels had written, “Hi @AnushkaSharma apparently we’re twins lol(sic)”. Sharma, too, was thrilled with the revelation, “OMG Yes.I’ve been looking for you and the remaining 5 of our dopplegangers all my life (sic).”

When asked about the resemblance, Julia said in an email interview to HT, "I started seeing things about us online, and then decided to tweet her to say ‘Hi’. She was so incredibly nice."

Julia, a Grammy-nominated artiste, has touched have won millions of views with songs like Issues, Anxiety, What A Time on YouTube. She hasn’t met a Bollywood star yet but finds Priyanka Chopra ‘amazingly talented’.

She originally started as a songwriter, and has co-written songs like Bad Liar sung by Selena Gomez and Sorry by Justin Bieber. "I write about things that I feel and that are real to me. Writing for me is very the therapeutic. I have a deep love for words," she says.

"I write about things that are real to me — love, heartbreak, relationships, anxiety, depression — these are all a big part of who I am, and I find these things very honest to talk about. And, I like to write about things that are real and that I deal with in my life," she adds.

The singer also says that she hopes to come to India soon, as she has never been here before.

