MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma Is The Shining Motivation You Need Right Now

Anushka Sharma Is The Shining Motivation You Need Right Now

Anushka Sharma shared a candid picture of her, smiling with her eyes closed. Her carefully chosen spot also gives a sneak peek of the Mumbai skyscrapers.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 6, 2020, 3:11 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma often treats fans with regular updates from her home life in the recent months of lockdown. This time, she has posed from an undiscovered sunlit spot from her house in her latest social media post.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots”. She can be seen in exercising attire, smiling with her eyes closed. Behind her is a radiant open space that gives the picture an ethereal feel. The actress is surrounded with potted plants from the front.

View this post on Instagram

I told you I knew all the sunlight spots 😉🌞

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The post has garnered over 12 lakh likes within an hour since she posted. While one user commented: “Beautiful”; several comments on the Instagram thread consisted of heart emojis.

One of the first people to drool over the beauty of the picture was Anushka’s husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The player dropped some loving emoticons on the post.

This came after the actor had shared a sunlit dazzling picture a few days back. Having stayed indoors for such a long time has made her spot every good portion of her house that receives bright sunlight. She had captioned the post: “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.”

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading