Anushka Sharma Is The Shining Motivation You Need Right Now

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma often treats fans with regular updates from her home life in the recent months of lockdown. This time, she has posed from an undiscovered sunlit spot from her house in her latest social media post.

Sharing the picture on her official Instagram handle, the actor wrote, “I told you I knew all the sunlight spots”. She can be seen in exercising attire, smiling with her eyes closed. Behind her is a radiant open space that gives the picture an ethereal feel. The actress is surrounded with potted plants from the front.

The post has garnered over 12 lakh likes within an hour since she posted. While one user commented: “Beautiful”; several comments on the Instagram thread consisted of heart emojis.



One of the first people to drool over the beauty of the picture was Anushka’s husband, Indian skipper Virat Kohli. The player dropped some loving emoticons on the post.

This came after the actor had shared a sunlit dazzling picture a few days back. Having stayed indoors for such a long time has made her spot every good portion of her house that receives bright sunlight. She had captioned the post: “By now I know all the sunlight spots of every inch of my home.”

