Anushka Sharma is 'Too Hot' for Virat Kohli to Handle in Their Latest Photo Shoot, Check It Out

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the cutest celebrity couples out there. From their constant appreciation for each other to goofy social media posts, they set couple goals constantly. And ‘Virushka’ managed to impress their fans once again through their latest photoshoot. The Pari actress dropped a couple of gorgeous photos with her cricketer-husband where they look nothing short of a classy couple. In the photos, she is seen dressed in a gown while Virat looks dapper in a suit.

While Anushka is posing for the camera, Virat is busy looking at her. Captioning it, she wrote, “We clean up well 😏✨."

Kohli, as usual, was soon to compliment his wife and commented, “Uffff too hot 😍❤️🔥 @anushkasharma."

Take a look at the post:

Recently, Virat gave us a glimpse of what seems like their daughter Vamika’s play area. The couple posed for a smiley and flaunted their bright smiles. Anushka and Virat got married in 2017 and welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021.

Anushka, however, left a hilarious comment on the post. The actress who always refers to Virat as her fan, wrote, “Happy to make my fans happy. Anything for my fans 💁🏻‍♀️"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who has been away from the spotlight after the 2018 release Zero, is all set to return with Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, with Anushka assuming the role of the legendary cricketer. “It is a tremendously meaningful picture since it is fundamentally a narrative of the immense sacrifice," the actress wrote while sharing a clip of the trailer for the film a few days back.

She also stepped away from her production house Clean Slate Filmz (CSF) in order to focus on her “first love" which is acting. It will now be taken forward by her brother Karnesh. The production house has given out memorable films like NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok, and Bulbbul.

