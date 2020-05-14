Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli's Biggest Supporter and This Pic from Her Vanity Van is Proof

Sports lovers never miss an opportunity to see Indian cricket skipper and batsman par excellence Virat Kohli play on field. It is also a known fact that Anushka Sharma, Virat's better-half, always accompanies him on tours and loves to watch him bat. However, Anushka has revealed through a picture that she even watches Virat play at work.

Anushka recently shared a snap from her vanity van, in which she has stuck a mobile phone stuck to the mirror so that she can watch Virat's games even while she preps her lines or gets her make-up or hair done by stylists. The image reinforces that not only is Anushka Virat's constant companion and biggest support system but also a fan.

Over the image, Anushka wrote, "When going to work and watching live matches was not a big deal."

Recently, during a live interactive session on social media, Virat had revealed that since the time he and Anushka got into a relationship, this (lockdown) is the longest they have stayed together.

"Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she's working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There's something or the other happening," DNA quoted him as saying to Cricket Connected.

