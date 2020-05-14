MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma is Virat Kohli's Biggest Supporter and This Pic from Her Vanity Van is Proof

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli (R)



Anushka Sharma shares a throwback picture in which she has got a phone stuck to her vanity mirror to watch Virat Kohli's matches.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 14, 2020, 11:41 AM IST
Sports lovers never miss an opportunity to see Indian cricket skipper and batsman par excellence Virat Kohli play on field. It is also a known fact that Anushka Sharma, Virat's better-half, always accompanies him on tours and loves to watch him bat. However, Anushka has revealed through a picture that she even watches Virat play at work.

Anushka recently shared a snap from her vanity van, in which she has stuck a mobile phone stuck to the mirror so that she can watch Virat's games even while she preps her lines or gets her make-up or hair done by stylists. The image reinforces that not only is Anushka Virat's constant companion and biggest support system but also a fan.

Over the image, Anushka wrote, "When going to work and watching live matches was not a big deal."

Anushka

Recently, during a live interactive session on social media, Virat had revealed that since the time he and Anushka got into a relationship, this (lockdown) is the longest they have stayed together.

"Since we have known each other, this is honestly the longest we have spent together. Usually, I am on tour or Anushka has been working, I go see her or she's working in Mumbai and I happened to be home during those days. There's something or the other happening," DNA quoted him as saying to Cricket Connected.

