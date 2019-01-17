Anushka Sharma Just Endorsed Rajnigandha Product and Twitter Had a Freak Out

@AnushkaSharma this my first tweet 4 u. Admired you coz of ur character & movies. Seeing u in an ad of rajnigandha pearls left me in shock. Could not match ur character with the ad. — Udipto Bhowmik (@udiptobowmik) January 16, 2019

Anushka sharma's ad on Rajnigandha 'pearl' is absolutely horrendous. No clue as to what's happening in that ad. — Savitha (@SavithaKartha) January 16, 2019

Just saw @AnushkaSharma endorsing Rajnigandha silver pearls supari. Husband (@imVkohli ) says he will not sell products that are harmful, wife sells supari and schools ppl on civic issues with a camera crew. Salute! https://t.co/MWLEw9iMXY — NavySeal (@DaPugLyf) January 16, 2019

Very good thought Madam.I hope U have similar thoughts for patients of oral cancer too.

Millions of ur fans will be exposed to the no. 1 risk factor of this dreadful disease after u endorsed the "Rajnigandha" brand.

Are over 1 lac deaths a year really worth the crores of rupees? — Dr. Apurva Garg 🇮🇳 (@drapurvagarg) January 15, 2019

@AnushkaSharma did not expect a responsible person like you to advertise a gutkha manufacturing company product.rajnigandha makes products which leads to cancer and other diseases.Even your husband is legally prohibited from endorsing such products...why are you doing it? — sunita gupta (@sunita_s4) January 15, 2019

@AnushkaSharma If Rajnigandha truly believed that goodness can make the world a better place, they should stop manufacture of gutkha which disfigures & kills it's users. They are using you to kill more people. pic.twitter.com/wL6joGV8HN — IndianCancerSociety (@IndianCancerSoc) January 15, 2019

Why on earth she is shooting for Rajnigandha.? @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/woJstnLC1W — Az (@smfalsetto) August 16, 2018