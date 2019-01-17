LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Anushka Sharma Just Endorsed Rajnigandha Product and Twitter Had a Freak Out

Anushka Sharma's latest endorsement of a Rajnigandha product, a company which focuses on marketing and selling pan masala, has brought her harsh criticism.

News18.com

Updated:January 17, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anushka Sharma Just Endorsed Rajnigandha Product and Twitter Had a Freak Out
Image courtesy: Instagram
Loading...
Anushka Sharma is a staunch advocate of the vegan lifestyle. Last year, she teamed up with PETA India to promote healthy, humane meat-free meals. She has always maintained that "I will never propagate anything that says this is right or wrong."

However, her latest endorsement of a Rajnigandha product, a company which focuses on marketing and selling pan masala, has brought her harsh criticism and enraged more than a few online users on Twitter.

While one criticised the actress, writing, "Very good thought Madam. I hope you have similar thoughts for patients of oral cancer too. Millions of your fans will be exposed to the no. 1 risk factor of this dreadful disease after you endorsed the "Rajnigandha" brand," another said, "@AnushkaSharma did not expect a responsible person like you to advertise a gutkha manufacturing company product."






















On Monday, Anushka took to her social media to share a video of the TV commercial she shot for the brand. "Let goodness shine!" she captioned her post.

The ad features the actress as the showstopper at a fashion show where she helps a fellow model by preventing a wardrobe malfunction.

Anushka has replaced actor Priyanka Chopra who has been promoting the brand since 2014.

Interestingly, Anushka's husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned down a multi-crore soft drink endorsement deal, citing "If I myself won’t consume such things, I won’t urge others to consume it just because I’m getting money out of it."

"I want to give something to people that I use, myself. The one of the reasons, I decided not to sign Pepsi is that I have undergone lifestyle change. And, I am not using that product anymore," Kohli had told Business World.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram