Anushka Sharma Just Endorsed Rajnigandha Product and Twitter Had a Freak Out
Anushka Sharma's latest endorsement of a Rajnigandha product, a company which focuses on marketing and selling pan masala, has brought her harsh criticism.
However, her latest endorsement of a Rajnigandha product, a company which focuses on marketing and selling pan masala, has brought her harsh criticism and enraged more than a few online users on Twitter.
While one criticised the actress, writing, "Very good thought Madam. I hope you have similar thoughts for patients of oral cancer too. Millions of your fans will be exposed to the no. 1 risk factor of this dreadful disease after you endorsed the "Rajnigandha" brand," another said, "@AnushkaSharma did not expect a responsible person like you to advertise a gutkha manufacturing company product."
@AnushkaSharma this my first tweet 4 u. Admired you coz of ur character & movies. Seeing u in an ad of rajnigandha pearls left me in shock. Could not match ur character with the ad.— Udipto Bhowmik (@udiptobowmik) January 16, 2019
Anushka sharma's ad on Rajnigandha 'pearl' is absolutely horrendous. No clue as to what's happening in that ad.— Savitha (@SavithaKartha) January 16, 2019
Just saw @AnushkaSharma endorsing Rajnigandha silver pearls supari. Husband (@imVkohli ) says he will not sell products that are harmful, wife sells supari and schools ppl on civic issues with a camera crew. Salute! https://t.co/MWLEw9iMXY— NavySeal (@DaPugLyf) January 16, 2019
Very good thought Madam.I hope U have similar thoughts for patients of oral cancer too.— Dr. Apurva Garg 🇮🇳 (@drapurvagarg) January 15, 2019
Millions of ur fans will be exposed to the no. 1 risk factor of this dreadful disease after u endorsed the "Rajnigandha" brand.
Are over 1 lac deaths a year really worth the crores of rupees?
@AnushkaSharma did not expect a responsible person like you to advertise a gutkha manufacturing company product.rajnigandha makes products which leads to cancer and other diseases.Even your husband is legally prohibited from endorsing such products...why are you doing it?— sunita gupta (@sunita_s4) January 15, 2019
@AnushkaSharma If Rajnigandha truly believed that goodness can make the world a better place, they should stop manufacture of gutkha which disfigures & kills it's users. They are using you to kill more people. pic.twitter.com/wL6joGV8HN— IndianCancerSociety (@IndianCancerSoc) January 15, 2019
Why on earth she is shooting for Rajnigandha.? @AnushkaSharma https://t.co/woJstnLC1W— Az (@smfalsetto) August 16, 2018
On Monday, Anushka took to her social media to share a video of the TV commercial she shot for the brand. "Let goodness shine!" she captioned her post.
The ad features the actress as the showstopper at a fashion show where she helps a fellow model by preventing a wardrobe malfunction.
Anushka has replaced actor Priyanka Chopra who has been promoting the brand since 2014.
Interestingly, Anushka's husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli turned down a multi-crore soft drink endorsement deal, citing "If I myself won’t consume such things, I won’t urge others to consume it just because I’m getting money out of it."
"I want to give something to people that I use, myself. The one of the reasons, I decided not to sign Pepsi is that I have undergone lifestyle change. And, I am not using that product anymore," Kohli had told Business World.
