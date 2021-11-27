Anushka Sharma Keeps It Sexy in Red Hot Dress; Virat Kohli Is Stunned By Wife's Latest Pic

In taking a step on the edgy side, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma went for a chic smokey-eye look in a red hot bodycon dress for her latest Instagram photo. And, Virat Kohli is completely bowled over by his wife’s hotness.

On Saturday, Anushka took to Instagram to share a super hot picture of herself holding Robert Jordan’s book ‘The Wheel of Time’. Teasing an upcoming collaboration with Prime Video, the actress captioned the photo: “#TheWheelOfTime is turning and I can’t wait for you guys to see this amazing collab with @primevideoIN." Virat was quick to drop a series of fire emojis on Anushka’s post that shows her looking at the camera with a sensuous look on her face.

On Friday, Anushka Sharma shared her gorgeous sun-kissed photos with fans, and they were quick to compliment their beloved star. Anushka took to Instagram, where she posted two pictures that showed her flashing a sunny smile to the camera as she struck some candid poses.

Anushka wore a black dress and kept her hair open, showing off her flawless skin. Sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Sun was shining, weather was sweet, made me wanna pose, to post some of these… Forgot the lyrics to this song." Anushka’s husband, cricketer Virat Kohli was in awe of her photos and dropped a series of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Anushka resumed work recently after giving birth to daughter Vamika in February. Last week, she shared photos from her first professional photoshoot after her daughter’s birth. She shared several photos in different outfits. In one of them, she is seen dressed in a black leather shirt, and in another pic, she stuns in a black see-through dress with a bold slit and feathers.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Next, she will be seen in Navdeep Singh’s Kaneda, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Her banner will also launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming movie Qala opposite Tripti Dimri.

