Anushka Sharma Laughs Out Loud at Her Thin Eyebrows from This Throwback Pic; See Post

Anushka Sharma is the ever-affable diva of Bollywood who has time and again shown her acting mettle through awe-inspiring performances in films like NH 10 and Zero. Not only that, her social media game is on point as she likes to share moments from her life with avid fans from time to time. Following the same trajectory, the Dil Dhadkane Do actress seemed to have gone down the memory lane courtesy of her friend who shared a retro picture with Anushka.

On Friday, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took to her Instagram stories to reshare an old snap that was taken in 2004. Originally shared by her friend Kavika Karvinkop, a fashion entrepreneur, the nostalgic picture showed Anushka Sharma donning an olive green tank top matched with dark blue denim jeans. She was also carrying a red-colored bag on her right shoulders. Kavita and Anushka who were flaunting similar eyebrows poked fun at the trend. She wrote, “Lolll @anushkasharma look what I found. Our eyebrows tho hahaha. Goa, 2004?” Anushka reposted the same picture on her handle and quoted ‘Haha(with a tongue emoji)’.

Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma is celebrating his birthday today, August 26 and on this special day, the actress also shared an adorable photo with the birthday boy. The Chakda Xpress actress took to her Instagram story section to share a throwback photo of Karnesh holding baby Vamika in his arms. Anushka hid her baby’s face with a red heart emoji. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Love you.” Vamika is the actress’ daughter with her cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli. They welcomed her in 2021. Karnesh, too, shared the photo on his Instagram handle and added several heart-shaped emojis and wrote, “More.”

On the professional front, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress will be gracing the silver screens after a break of four years with Chakda Express. Directed by Prosit Roy, the biopic is inspired by the journey of Jhulan Goswami as she moves up the ladder despite the problems created by misogynistic politics to fulfill her dream of playing cricket for India.This would be the first time when Anushka Sharma is going to portray a character of an ace cricketer. While making an announcement about the project on her Instagram handle back in June, the actress wrote, ” Back to where I belong.” She had also shared two pictures from the set of the movie.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also produced critically-acclaimed series like Pataal Lok and Mai: A Mother’s Rage’ along with a Netflix film ‘Bulbbul’.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here