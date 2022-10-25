Anushka Sharma Leaves Virat Kohli Mesmerised in Neon Green Saree on Diwali; His Reaction

Anushka Sharma’s latest post will take your breath away. She dropped a slew of pictures on her photo-sharing space. One can see her exuding oomph in her elegant neon green sheer and glittery saree. Additionally, her glitzy blouse with a deep neckline made her outfit look more stunning. Social media users swamped the actress’s comment section with lauds as soon as she shared the photos. Her fellow celebrities too were left stunned. Ruhani Sharma commented, “How pretty,” while Karan Johar penned, “Gorgeous.” And her husband, Virat Kohli, who was clearly spellbound, dropped heart eyes and a red heart emoticon.

Prior to the jaw-dropping pictures, Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her Diwali celebration with her upcoming film, Chakda ‘Xpress crew. The biographical film is helmed by Prosit Roy and penned by Abhishek Banerjee. The film is based on the journey of Jhulan Goswami, who despite all the challenges, never gave up on her dream of playing cricket for India.

Anushka Sharma is one of the most versatile celebrities who owns a production company, Clean Slate Films, as well as a clothing line, Nush. She never fails to captivate her fans with whatever she does. Recently, the actress engaged the headlines for the heartfelt note that she penned for her husband after team India won the T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. She appreciated Virat for his “grit, determination” and for being a wonderful man.

