Anushka Sharma Looks Adorable as She Casually Poses in Hoodie From Justin Bieber's Label

Actress and film producer Anushka Sharma is currently in London accompanying her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli during the World Test Championship (WTC). The actress has been quite active on social media during her trip, and has been sharing a lot of pictures from stunning locations around London. On Wednesday, Anushka shared a few pictures from her day out in a park and showed off her ‘casual posing’ skills.

In the pictures, the actress looked adorable as she struck cute poses. She wore a light pink hoodie from Justin Bieber’s label Drew. She also aced the no make-up look. She wrote in Hindi, “Some very casual posing in the park." Her fans flooded the comment section with heart emojis and compliments.

All of Anushka’s pictures from her London diaries, show her love for candid poses. She recently shared pictures of herself walking around in London. She wore a black top, boyfriend jeans and gold jewellery. After Anushka posted the photos, Virat Kohli wrote, “Who took these pictures."

A few days ago, she shared a group picture where members of the Indian cricket team, along with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty could be spotted together. She captioned it, “Dur’hum’ saath saath hai."

During Athiya’s London stay, Anushka regularly hung out with her. She shared a few pictures of herself in a white outfit and gave credits to the Mubarakaan actor.

In her London album, she also shared a tiny glimpse of her baby Vamika, whom she welcomed with Virat on January 11, 2021. She wrote, “Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three," she wrote.

On the work front, Anushka has taken a break from the silver screen. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also produced critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul via her production company Clean Slate Filmz. She has two projects in the pipeline as a producer, Netflix series Mai and Anvita Dutt’s Qala.

