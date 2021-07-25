Anushka Sharma Looks Ethereal in London Pics Clicked by Athiya Shetty

Actress and film producer Anushka Sharma is currently in London accompanying her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli during the World Test Championship (WTC). On the other hand, fellow Bollyowood actress Athiya Shetty is also in England on vacation with her brother Ahan Shetty. It has been speculated that Athiya is accompanying cricketer KL Rahul, who will also be playing in the tournament. Now, Anushka has taken to Instagram to share glimpses of her day spent walking around in London, with photos clicked by Athiya.

Anushka shared a series of pics from the city and gave the photo credits to Athiya. In the pictures, Anushka can be seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans. She could be seen posing in different scenic locations. She captioned the pictures, “10 thousand steps and some nice photos on the way @athiyashetty"

Athiya also has been posting stunning pictures from the city. She shared a pretty picture eating a popsicle, and in another picture she could be posing on a bridge. Take a look:

On the work front, Anushka has taken a break from the silver screen. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She has also produced critically acclaimed show Paatal Lok and film Bulbbul via her production company Clean Slate Filmz. She has two projects in the pipeline as a producer, Netflix series Mai and Anvita Dutt’s Qala.

On the other hand, Athiya made her Bollywood debut with 2015 film Hero alongside, Suraj Pancholi. She was last seen in the comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor, along with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

