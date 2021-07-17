Anushka Sharma Makes Fan Happy with Photo in England; His Name is Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma is currently in England with her husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika is accompanying them. She took to social media to share some candid pictures of the couple all while poking fun at Virat in the caption.

Anushka referred to Virat as her fan. She wrote, “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy . Anything for my fans (sic)."

Anushka keeps it casual in a brown cardigan, jeans and sneakers. Virat compliments him in his cool and casual look. The adorable pictures of the celebrity couple are getting lots of love on social media.

Meanwhile, team India have started their training session at Durham’s Riverside Ground ahead of their upcoming warm-up match. The Test series between India and England begins from August 4.

Meanwhile, Anushka is rumoured to be doing a cricket film based on the life of Jhulan Goswami. This will mark her acting comeback after 2018. The project is yet to be confirmed.

