Anushka Sharma Shares Adorable Pic of Virat Kohli Playing With Vamika: 'My Whole Heart'

After an eventful Indian Premier League (IPL) season, Team India will begin their preparations for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE with a warm-up match against England on Monday. Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of her husband playing with daughter Vamika. The popular Bollywood actor joined her husband in Dubai where he is gearing up to play the T20 World Cup. Anushka had previously shared a glimpse of Virat quarantining separately from her.

In the picture, Vamika can be seen playing in a ball-pit while Virat looks at her and smiles. She captioned the picture, “My whole heart in one frame."

The 33-year-old actor often shares pictures from her personal album and this time she shared pictures of Virat waving to her from another room's balcony. Anushka took to Instagram and shared a few photos of him standing a few balconies away from her room and also of him waving to her from the hotel’s lawn below.

"Couldn't choose between these two captions - Quarantine makes the heart fonder and Love in the time of bubble life, Oh Well you get the point,” Anushka wrote in the caption.

Virat Kohli-led side are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the best possible preparations for the mega global tournament. While the team looks in good shape as a majority of the players are coming off a good form in the just-concluded IPL 2021. However, BCCI selectors made a few last minute tweaks by including Shardul Thakur in the playing XI in place of Axar Patel. Thakur who impressed in the UAE-leg of the IPL was included by the Chetan Sharma-led panel as they wanted a backup option for all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the team.

Kohli and Co are set to play two warm-up games on October 18th and 20th against England and Australia respectively. They will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24 in Dubai with a mouth-watering clash between arch-rivals Pakistan.

