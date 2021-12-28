Anushka Sharma Munches on Chips Right After Working Out; BTS' Kim Taehyung Secretly Visits His Birthday Project in Seoul

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma takes her fitness very seriously and her social media post is proof. The actress, who is known for her goofy comments and witty Instagram posts took to her Story section on Tuesday evening to share a photo of her from her gym. The actress can be seen dressed in a grey crop top paired with black trousers. She is seen lying down in the photo, which she captioned as, “Thoda workout Thoda pose". However, in her next Instagram story, Anushka can be seen munching on a packet of chips while watching the cricket match on her television. She wrote, “It’s a vibe."

Also Read: Anushka Sharma Munches on Chips Right After Working Out, Says ‘It’s a Vibe’

December 30 happens to be the birthday of BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, one of the most popular members of the band. While fans all over South Korea have started celebrations by hosting pop-up events, V decided to reciprocate the love and appreciation he has received from his fans.

Also Read: BTS: Kim Taehyung Secretly Visits His Birthday Project in Seoul, Shares Videos on Instagram

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra often make headlines for their rumoured romance. Days after the actress was spotted at Sidharth’s residence, the two have now headed for a romantic vacation to ring in New Year 2022 together. Kiara and Sidharth were seen arriving at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning. The two jetted off to the Maldives.

Also Read: Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra Confirm Romance With Latest Outing; Off to Maldives for New Year Vacay

It’s time to ring in the New Year for Disha Patani, who has reached her favourite travel spot. Maldives it is. Known for her love for beach holidays among her fans, the actress also has a soft spot for head-turning bikinis. Whether it is a lunch date or a vacation, Disha is not shy of sporting daring silhouettes and risqué ensembles. And if her Instagram timeline is anything to go by, you will agree her choice of swimwear is anything but basic. Always game to try something new, the diva likes to pick swimsuits with strategic cut-outs from her beach closet when soaking up some sun.

Also Read: Bikini-clad Disha Patani Is Sight For Sore Eyes in Dreamy Postcard From Maldives Getaway

Delhi government on Tuesday ordered to shut down the cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases. This comes hours after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a yellow alert would be implemented in the national capital following its biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases in six months on Monday.

Also Read: Cinema Halls Shut in Delhi As Covid-19 Cases Surge; RRR, Jersey Releases in Trouble?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.