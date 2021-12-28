Anushka Sharma Munches on Chips Right After Working Out, Says 'It's a Vibe'

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma takes her fitness very seriously and her social media post is proof. The actress, who is known for her goofy comments and witty Instagram posts took to her Story section on Tuesday evening to share a photo of her from her gym. The actress can be seen dressed in a grey crop top paired with black trousers. She is seen lying down in the photo, which she captioned as, “Thoda workout Thoda pose". However, in her next Instagram story, Anushka can be seen munching on a packet of chips while watching the cricket match on her television. She wrote, “It’s a vibe."

Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa, accompanying her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli for his cricket match. Earlier this week, when Team India left for the South Africa tour, Virat had asked the assembled media at the airport not to use photos of his daughter Vamika. They also sent a message to those who had used the photos.

On Sunday evening, Anushka and Virat wrote on Instagram, “We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward."

They continued, “We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. Special thank you to fan clubs and people on the internet for going out of your way to not post images. It was kind and highly mature of you."

The couple, who announced their pregnancy last August, welcomed Vamika on January 11, 2021. Soon after announcing the arrival of their first child on Twitter, the couple requested the paparazzi to respect their privacy to not click photos of their newborn.

