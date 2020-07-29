Anushka Sharma on #Challenge Accepted: Success of One Woman Will Only Benefit Many Others

Instagram is swamped with stunning monochromatic images that women have been sharing around the world as a part of the 'Black and White' challenge on social media. Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Dia Mirza have already participated by posting beautiful black-and-white pictures of themselves on Instagram.

The latest one to join the bandwagon is Anushka Sharma. She was nominated by Katrina Kaif, Bani J, and Anaita shroff Adajani among others. She has further tagged Shraddha Kapoor, Ameira Punvani

Kanika Karvinkop and Tripti Dimri to name a few to take the challenge. The actress, on Wednesday, shared a dazzling photo of herself to show support towards female solidarity and empowerment and as a way to build positivity during the pandemic.

Anushka’s photograph is from a photoshoot wherein she is posing seated in a chair looking straight into the lens. She is dressed in a pretty printed number and over-the-knee boot socks. Anushka is sporting a sleek pulled back hairdo and winged eyeliner.

While sharing the post, Anushka penned a lengthy empathetic and empowering note in the caption. She dedicated the pic, “To all the women who have inspired me, I bow down to your grace and strength that has lifted me when I needed it and to the ones who tried to push me down, I know this world can be harsh & that you were struggling with yourself and I love you just the same (sic.)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 28, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

The actress’ post has impressed Tahira Kashyap and Bani J, among others.

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's film Zero (2018), in which she shared screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina KAif. The film marked the Shah Rukh and Anushka's third collaboration after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Harry Met Sejal. Although she has not announced a project as an actor, she has been busy as a producer lately. Anushka’s production house Clean Slate Films, with her brother has bankrolled a web series - Paatal Lok and a film Bulbbul.