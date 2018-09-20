English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma on Husband Virat Kohli: We Don’t See Each Other as Two Different People
Anushka Sharma says she and husband Virat Kohli are male and female versions of each other.
Actor Anushka Sharma got married to cricketer Virat Kohli in Italy in December 2017.
Loading...
Though Anushka has previously shied away from commenting on husband Virat Kohli, the 30-year-old has been quite vocal about their relationship during the promotions of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India.
Opening up on what draws them to each other, Anushka told veteran film critic Anupama Chopra in a recent interview, "We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient.
"And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other."
On finding time for each other despite their hectic careers, Anushka had earlier said at a media event, "We try to create a proper work-life balance. Both of us really love doing what we do professionally. Our priorities are very clear in life. But at the same time, we try and find time to do something together. We don't take our professions or our career too seriously.” "We don't draw our identity only from that. We are very simple and like doing normal things. For the world, it is about our professions. But in reality, it is just normal. It is as normal as anyone would be in a relationship. We don't see each other in terms of our profession,” she added.
The two got married in Italy in December last year.
Opening up on what draws them to each other, Anushka told veteran film critic Anupama Chopra in a recent interview, "We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient.
"And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other."
On finding time for each other despite their hectic careers, Anushka had earlier said at a media event, "We try to create a proper work-life balance. Both of us really love doing what we do professionally. Our priorities are very clear in life. But at the same time, we try and find time to do something together. We don't take our professions or our career too seriously.” "We don't draw our identity only from that. We are very simple and like doing normal things. For the world, it is about our professions. But in reality, it is just normal. It is as normal as anyone would be in a relationship. We don't see each other in terms of our profession,” she added.
The two got married in Italy in December last year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Russian Athletes to Return to Competition as WADA Lifts Doping Ban
- Thugs Of Hindostan New Motion Poster: Lloyd Owen Plays John Clive
- Is Anurag Kashyap Upset With Producers for Deleted Scenes in Manmarziyaan? See His Cryptic Post
- Jeep Compass Limited Plus Launched in India for Rs 21.07 Lakh, Gets Sunroof
- OnePlus Among Top 5 Premium Android OEMs in Q2 2018: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...