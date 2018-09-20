Anushka Sharma on Husband Virat Kohli: We Don’t See Each Other as Two Different People

Though Anushka has previously shied away from commenting on husband Virat Kohli, the 30-year-old has been quite vocal about their relationship during the promotions of her upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India.Opening up on what draws them to each other, Anushka told veteran film critic Anupama Chopra in a recent interview, "We are both very awkward with the fame that we have we don’t embrace stardom and fame and that’s why, I think, we connect so much. We run away, sometimes, from these things. Sometimes, we find a need to be in our own cocoon. And that’s the reason why we are so self-sufficient."And when I see self, I mean both of us because we don’t see each other as two different people. Him and me are male and female versions of each other."On finding time for each other despite their hectic careers, Anushka had earlier said at a media event, "We try to create a proper work-life balance. Both of us really love doing what we do professionally. Our priorities are very clear in life. But at the same time, we try and find time to do something together. We don't take our professions or our career too seriously.” "We don't draw our identity only from that. We are very simple and like doing normal things. For the world, it is about our professions. But in reality, it is just normal. It is as normal as anyone would be in a relationship. We don't see each other in terms of our profession,” she added.The two got married in Italy in December last year.