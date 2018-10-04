English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma on Nepotism: You Can’t Blame Actors or Star Kids
Anushka Sharma says there are pros and cons in everyone’s lives, including those of star kids.
Anushka Sharma’s Sui Dhaaga—Made in India, in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan, released last week. (Image: Yogen Shah)
She is one of those rare outsiders in the current generation of actors who has made it big in Bollywood, but Anushka Sharma doesn’t think stars or their children are to blame for the nepotism that exists in Bollywood.
Speaking to Hindustan Times she said, “There are always pros and cons in everything and every situation you are in. Yes, there’s a lot of hype around star kids, while we, coming from the outside, are the underdogs. We don’t have, I’d say, that much pressure to perform well. Yes, the opportunities might be more for them, but at the same time, there are pros and cons to everyone’s lives.”
Known for her performances in films such as Band Baaja Baaraat (2010), PK (2014), NH10 (2015) and Sultan (2016), Anushka said, “When I’m working with a star kid or non-star kid, I’m not thinking that the other person is working any less. Also, I feel you can’t blame actors for (nepotism). You can, maybe, blame the people who are responsible for nepotism, but you can’t blame actors or star kids for it. At the end of the day, all that people want is the acknowledgement that yes, there’s a sense (that nepotism exists), but I think beyond that it’s just a useless conversation.”
On the professional front, Anushka’s Sui Dhaaga — Made in India, a YRF production in which she stars opposite Varun Dhawan, released last week to positive response. She will next be seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Anand L Rai’s Zero.
