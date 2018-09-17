English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma on Varun Dhawan: I Think He will Make a Great Husband
Though he is not getting married anytime soon, but Anushka Sharma says Varun Dhawan will do a good job of being a husband.
Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan will soon be seen together in Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga — Made in India. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Busy promoting their upcoming film Sui Dhaaga — Made in India, Anushka Sharma recently opened up about her co-star Varun Dhawan.
Complimenting the 31-year-old actor, she said at India Today Mind Rocks Delhi 2018, “He is the nicest guy that I have worked with, there is no doubt about it. He is genuinely respectful towards women. I'm sure he is a great boyfriend and I also think he will make a great husband.”
However, Varun says he is no hurry to get married and for now is happy just attending weddings as a guest. “As far as marriage is concerned, it's not only up to me. There's another person involved as well. So I think as and when the time is right, sab badhiya hai," he said.
At the event, the Badlapur actor also talked at length about his two-month-old niece. Calling her the greatest love of his life, he said he said been assisting his Bhabhi (elder brother’s wife) in everything from changing diapers to making the infant burp. "It's amazing. The feeling when you see a baby for the first time is something else. It's life-changing.
“I think she is my child only. She's my brother's child and I love my brother so I'm obsessed with my niece," Varun said.
Saying he is very good with children, he added, “I have learnt everything, from burping to changing the nappy.”
A Sharat Katariya directorial, Sui Dhaaga is slated to release on September 28.
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018
Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Manmarziyaan Review: In Search Of Solace in Amritsar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Friday 14 September , 2018 Hindi Diwas Special: News18 Tried Out The Hindi Challenge
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
