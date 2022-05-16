Anushka Sharma Opens Up on the Struggles of Working Mothers: 'Don’t Think People Understand...'

Anushka Sharma, who is all set to portray the character of former Indian cricket captain Jhulan Goswami in Chakda Xpress, recently appeared as the cover girl for Harper Bazaar India. And in a conversation with the leading magazine, the actress opened up about the importance of striking a work-life balance to finding inner peace. Saying that she is “more than a rat in a rat race”, the mother of one-year-old Vamika revealed that she loves being in a room that is full of creative people. Anushka also shared her views and hopes about the future of women in the workforce.

Revealing the covers of the magazine, the official Instagram account of Bazaar’s India quoted Anushka as saying, “My industry is all about, ‘run, run, run’—it’s a rat race, and you simply have to be part of it. But I’m more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life. I enjoy acting in films. I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It’s all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up.” Saying that “striking a work-life balance” is harder for women. Anushka believed that people don’t understand “the life and emotions of a working mother”.

Anushka blamed the reason for this on the patriarchal dominant society. Detailing that today she has “much more respect” for women, Anushka said, “Heck, I’m a woman; even I didn’t understand it till I became a mother. Today, I have so much more respect and love for women, and such a strong sense of sisterhood. I’ve always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful.”

Further, the Rab Ne Banadi Jodi actress wished for more support for women in their workplace. She added that the work culture is tough despite some men being empathetic towards women.

Further, she wished that the world paid more attention to the importance of nurturing a child. Coming back to Anushka’s upcoming sports drama, Chakda Xpress will be released on Netflix. The film is helmed by Prosit Roy and backed by Anushka.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.