Anushka Sharma Paints Walls on Set For This Hilarious Reason; See Pics

Actress Anushka Sharma might have been away from the silver screen for quite some time now, but she is gradually returning to work. Anushka has been spotted plenty of times outside studios where she is shooting for a project. Recently, the actress shared a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse of her and her team painting walls on set. The actress also revealed the hilarious reason why they took it upon themselves to paint the walls of the set.

The actress shared three pictures of themselves painting the wall. The finished wall read ‘Pack Up!!" with a smiley face. She wrote, “When you want to ensure that no one changes their mind regarding pack up."

The actress recently grabbed headlines when she shared a video of herself appeared from behind a curtain and giving a goofy smile to the camera. She captioned the post, “Did anyone say pack up?"

The post also attracted comments from her colleagues. Ranveer Singh wrote, “Hhahaahahahahahahahahaha" while Arjun Kapoor commented, “Hope you don’t smile like this with Vamika around." Katrina Kaif commented, “Loveeeee the hair (sic)."

Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has produced several projects during the hiatus, including the critically acclaimed Paatal Lok and Bullbul. She is also producing the upcoming projects Mai and Qala.

