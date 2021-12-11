Anushka Sharma Pens Love Letter for Virat Kohli on Anniversary, Latter Says 'You Are My World'

Bollywood power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are celebrating their 4th anniversary today, on December 11. On this special occasion, the Bollywood actress penned a special note for her cricketer husband. She shared a bunch of unseen pics with Virat and wrote that marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. The first picture is a selfie of both where they give goofy expressions to the camera. The next two pictures also see them share their goofiness. The fourth picture featured the couple with the Santa Clause. Anushka also shared a photo with Virat from a cricket stadium, and a photo where he is seen holding their daughter Vamika’s stroller.

She began the now by using lyrics of Virat’s favourite song. It read, “🎶There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. 🎶 Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen."

The note continued, “Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always."

She ended the note by saying, “P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us ❤️"

Take a look at it.

Virat was quick to react to the post. He read, “You are my world ❤️".

Anushka’s industry colleagues Arjun Kapoor and Samantha Akkineni, too, commented on the post.

The pair tied the knot in a fairy-tale ceremony in Italy in 2017 in the presence of family and close friends. The announcement of their secret wedding may have come as a surprise to everyone but since their relationship has managed to grab international headlines. The support Virat and Anushka are for each other is something that fans have been privy to. Whether it’s Virat going on record to say that Anushka changed his life for good or Anushka cheering for her cricketer husband in matches since she was his girlfriend to now that she is a mother to their first daughter, Vamika.

