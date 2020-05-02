MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Anushka Sharma Pens Moving Poem On Her Birthday, Says 'Today, I Wish For All This To End'

Image courtesy: Twitter

Image courtesy: Twitter

Anushka's birthday comes at a time when the entire nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 8:04 AM IST
Anushka Sharma has penned a poem on her 32nd birthday, where she wants all the "sadness and suffering" to end.

The actress took to Instagram on her birthday to share her poem.

"I wish today, sadness dwindles.

I wish today, suffering ends.

I know it may not all go away.

It does have its own part to play.

And the role it dawns, comes at a price,

With tears and screams and even stifled cries.

I wish today, suffering ends,

Sadness and suffering have been friends..." read the first few lines of the poem.

"Today, I wish for all this to end," captioned Anushka.

View this post on Instagram

Today, I wish for all this to end

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

Anushka's birthday comes at a time when the entire nation is experiencing a lockdown owing to the COVID 19 pandemic. The actress is also heartbroken at the demise of Bollywood actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan which she has expressed in an earlier Instagram post.

Commenting on Anushka's post, actress Kiara Advani wrote: "Happy Birthday Anushka. I pray all that you have wished for comes true. Lots and lots of love."

On the work front, Anushka Sharma has made her debut as a producer on OTT platform. Anushka's banner, Clean Slate Films has produced the Amazon Prime original series "Paatal Lok", which will stream from May 15.

