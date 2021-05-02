Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to Come Together to Help India in Fight Against Covid-19

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who turned 33 on May 1, recently took to Instagram to share a video. In the video, the actress has shared an important message for her fans and followers.

Anushka said, “Hello everyone, I hope you all are safe. I just wanted to say a big thank you for all the lovely birthday wishes. You truly made my day special. But in the midst of all this pain and suffering, it did not feel right to celebrate my birthday. But I have seen your special messages to me and now I have an important message for you. I would like to appeal to everyone to unite and support our country in this hour or crisis. Virat and I are coming together to do our bit. We will share the details soon so that you can also become part of this movement. Remember we are all in this together. Guys, please stay safe and take care of yourself."

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film ‘Qala’, to be streamed on Netflix.

