Anushka Sharma Poses in Black Swimsuit as She Shares Message on World Gratitude Day

Ever since announcing her pregnancy, Anushka Sharma has been using her social media platforms to keep her fans apprised of the latest updates. On World Gratitude Day on Monday, she shared a bright and happy photo of herself in the pool with a long message acknowledging the good in her life.

"'Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance' - Eckhart Tolle. Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward Because... 'After all, we are all just walking each other home'- Ram Dass. #worldgratitudeday," he wrote.

With no make-up, she looks her happiest self in the picture. She is seen wearing a black swimsuit standing in a swimming pool as she looks up to the sunny and bright skies.

The post has garnered over 1 million likes and thousands of comments from fans and celebrities within an hour of being uploaded. She has used #gratitudeday on her post, acknowledging September 21 which is observed as World Gratitude day. The day is celebrated to promote expressing thanks to the world, people and places that have made your life better in any way, and to promote a joyful and peaceful attitude towards life.

Anushka and Virat Kohli announced their pregnancy last month with adorable picture on their Instagram handles.

Anushka is also excited to share her pregnancy journey with her fans, as she shared this post two weeks ago.

“Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is ?” she captioned the adorable picture of her caressing her pregnant belly. Virat left a comment which said, "My whole world in one frame."