Anushka Sharma's Post On World Test Championship Relatable To All Fans

Anushka Sharma, Bollywood actress and wife of Team India skipper Virat Kohli, has expressed her emotions after Day 1 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final was washed out on Friday. Anushka, who is in the UK accompanying Kohli on the tour, took to Instagram and wished for the rains to ‘go away’. She also wished for the rains to come but after five days. Even the toss could not be conducted due to consistent rainfall in Southampton on Friday. The match did resume on Saturday nut India lost both their openers — Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill — with 60-odd runs on board

Due to the torrential rain in Southampton, the first day of the WTC final match had to be suspended. Anushka along with cricket fans was disappointed and she expressed her displeasure by writing a poem in her Instagram story.

In another story, Anushka shared a group photo of the Indian team. In the picture, head coach Ravi Shastri was seen along with the players of the team.

Recently, Anushka posted pictures from the hotel in Southampton where the players are staying. She is accompanying Kohli with her newborn Vamika, who is on her first overseas tour.

The weather forecast agencies in the UK had already indicated that there would be rain throughout the course of the Test. In view of this, a reserve day was kept by the organisers.

After an inspection of the pitch later on Friday, BCCI in a tweet informed that play on Day 1 of the Test match has been called off due to rains.

UPDATE - Unfortunately, play on Day 1 has been called off due to rains. 10.30 AM local time start tomorrow.#WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2021

The match resumed today. New Zealand won the toss and elected to field. The players of the Indian team are also wearing black armbands in remembrance of Indian athlete Milkha Singh, who passed away due to COVID-19.

#TeamIndia is wearing black armbands in remembrance of Milkha Singhji, who passed away due to COVID-19. 🙏#WTC21— BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021

Following the completion of the WTC final, the Indian team will play a five-match Test series against England.

