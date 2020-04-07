MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Make The Most Of These Moments, Says Anushka As She Posts Adorable Family Pic With Virat & Parents

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
Anushka Sharma has some suggestions on how to use this quarantine time to form deeper bonds with family. The actress has shared an adorable image of her playing a board game (Monopoly) with husband Virat Kohli and her parents, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma and Ashima Sharma.

Alongside posting the photo, Anushka wrote a heart-touching note and advised everyone to stay at home to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“It’s from our primary care givers - family that we learn how to tread the journey of life, how to walk, how to eat, how to socialize & then face the world. This forms our initial conditioning that has a lasting impact on us. In the world we inhabit today, there is a lot of uncertainty and I'm sure a lot of you have found that solace & sense of familiarity with your families.

“Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear mis-understandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened...”


On a lighter note, Anushka disclosed that the game of Monopoly was a nail-biter! “P.S. : It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??” she concluded.

