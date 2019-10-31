Anushka Sharma Posts Angry Tweet Calling Farokh Engineer’s Allegations False

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has opened up on the reports that claimed she has been given the 'preferential treatment' by the Indian cricket team management during tours and matches. In a tweet posted on Thursday evening, Sharma said that she has always followed the protocol and has bought her own tickets whenever she went to see a match.

while addressing her presence in a controversial team India group photograph, Sharma said that she was hesitant in standing with the Indian team for a this photo, but nevertheless, did so because the High Commissioner’s wife asked her to.

She also refuted another report which claimed that she was served tea by the selectors during a world Cup match. She took a jibe at the report by writing, "For the record, I drink coffee."

In the angry post, she also talks about her career and how she has built it in 11 years with dignity. Sharma is also not happy the way she gets targeted during her husband and India cricket team captain Virat Kohli’ bad performances during matches.

While calling such news ‘horrible’ and ‘malicious,’ she writes that she is an independent woman who also happens to be someone’s wife.

Earlier, in an interview with the Times of India, former India cricketer Farokh Engineer had raises questions about the national selection committee’s work. He said, “Virat Kohli has a major impact (in the process) which is which is very good. But how are the selectors qualified? Between them, have they played about 10-12 Test matches. I didn’t even know one of the selectors during the World Cup and I asked him ‘who the hell he was’, because he was wearing the India blazer and he said he was one of the selectors. All they were doing was getting Anushka Sharma (Kohli’s wife) cups of tea. I feel people with the stature of Dilip Vengsarkar should be in the selection committee.”

Actress Sonam Kapoor has also supported Anushka's stance on the matter and called her 'Boss.'

