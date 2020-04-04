Anushka Sharma Posts Her Hilarious Sui Dhaaga Meme On Self-isolation, Says 'Chalo Hass Lo'

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to affect people around the globe, celebrities are turning to social media to cheer up fans. From hand-washing advice to social distancing tips and much needed light relief, stars are offering their words of wisdom on COVID-19 and self-isolation.

On Friday, actor Anushka Sharma shared a funny meme about self-isolation in an Instagram story. The meme comprised a gorgeous picture of Anushka, juxtaposed with a still of her most popular character of Mamta from her 2018 film Sui Dhaaga, which became a popular meme.

The text described the first picture as day one of quarantine, and the latter as day 21, referring to the 21-day lockdown that has been imposed in the country in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. She wrote: "Bore ho rahe honge. Chalo thoda hass lo."

Meanwhile, Anushka has been using her social media for creating awareness among fans to take the lockdown seriously and stay indoors to contain the spread of coronavirus. The actress has shared multiple videos with husband Virat Kohli, urging fans to take care of their hygiene and take precautionary measures to protect themselves.

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. The actress has not announced any upcoming projects as of now but her production house Clean Slate Films is venturing into web with Netflix's web-series Mai.