Anushka Sharma Posts 'Quarantine at Stadium' Photo With ROFL Caption, Thanks to Virat Kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli left for England a couple of days back with his wife, actress Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika for the World Test Championship Finals with New Zealand. On Saturday, Anushka shared a gorgeous photo of herself from the stadium in Southampton, where she is “quarantining" currently. She looks beautiful in an off-white sweatshirt and matching trousers in the photo. Sharing the photo, Anushka wrote, “Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for some time. #QuarantineAtTheStadium”.

Virat and Anushka are reportedly couped up at a plush hotel that is inside the cricket stadium. Given the proximity of the stadium from the hotel as seen in the picture, Anushka will definitely be cheering the loudest for Virat and the men in blue as they look forward to lifting the Test Championship trophy.

On the work front, Anushka was last seen on the big screen in Aanand L Rai’s Zero, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She is currently producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut film ‘Qala’, to be streamed on Netflix.

Virat and Anushka recently started a public campaign to raise funds, keeping the country’s medical situation in mind. The campaign received over Rs 11.3 crore in donation, more than the initial target, making the couple feel “overwhelmed” by the support. “Words fall short to express how overwhelmed we feel to have exceeded our target not once, but twice, thanks to each one of you,” Virat said on Instagram where he shared the news.

