Anushka Sharma Posts Thought-provoking Story on Instagram About Clearing Perceptions

Anushka Sharma, who is expecting her first child with cricketer Virat Kohli, seems to be in a thoughtful mood these days. The actress posted a story on Instagram about clearing perceptions to reveal the truth.

She wrote, "If the window of perception were cleaned from time to time what would appear would be the truth." She seems to have been inspired by poet William Blake's lines from The Marriage of Heaven and Hell, “If the doors of perception were cleansed every thing would appear to man as it is, Infinite. For man has closed himself up, till he sees all things thro' narrow chinks of his cavern."

The actress-producer is currently in the UAE, where Virat's team Royal Challengers Bangalore is participating in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. A day before, the couple won hearts with their cute exchange on the field. In a video, which is now going viral, Virat is gesturing to his wife in the stands, asking if she has eaten. Anushka is seen giving him a thumbs-up.

Read: Virat Kohli Asks Pregnant Anushka Sharma from Ground If She's Eaten, See Their Cute Exchange

Not so long ago, Anushka found herself in the middle of a controversy when former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made allegedly sexist remarks against her. Gavaskar, commenting on Virat's form, had implied that he was out of practice because of the coronavirus lockdown and was only batting to his wife's deliveries. Gavaskar was making a reference to a viral video of the couple, which showed them playing a casual game of cricket on their terrace.

Anushka had termed the comments "distasteful" and called out Gavaskar in a strongly-worded post on social media.