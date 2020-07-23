Anushka Sharma Pouts It Out With A Floral Twist, See Pic

Actress Anushka Sharma is flaunting her pout on Instagram, but with a floral twist. The actress shared a boomerang video in which she is seen chilling on the couch at home and having fun with Instagram filters. She has picked a floral filter to cover her face with colourful flowers as she pouts for the camera.

Recently, the actress-producer highlighted the need to regularly practice the ancient Ayurvedic method of oil pulling. She shared a few photos on Instagram where she can be seen sitting beside her pet dog while performing the "morning ritual".

"My morning ritual of oil pulling in the company of my sweet-smoosh-doggo Dude! Oil pulling is an ancient Ayurvedic practice known as 'kavala' or 'gundusha', a dental technique that involves swishing little oil in your mouth on an empty stomach for few minutes and then spitting it out. This action is excellent for dental hygiene and health and also draws out toxins in the body. As we are all using this time to take better care of our health and improve our immunity I thought of sharing this. Hopefully, it will be as beneficial to you too," she captioned.

Anushka has had a great year so far as a producer, with the success of her web series Pataal Lok and the digital film Bulbbul.