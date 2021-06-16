Anushka Sharma Praises Mother Who Caught Cricket Ball While Holding Toddler

A video of a mother catching a ball at a baseball match with one hand while holding her baby in other went viral on social media. In no time, the video was trending on internet and even bagged several headlines. Now, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently in England with husband and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli and Vamika, has also reacted to it. She took a screenshot of the news from a portal and posted it on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture, the new mommy in town wrote that there is nothing women can’t do and added some emoticons to it.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter, Vamika earlier this year in January. Though the couple keeps sharing glimpses of their little one on social media, they have not revealed her face. Soon after Vamika’s birth, Anushka and Virat requested the paparazzi to not click her pictures. Recently, the photographers clicked Vamika at the airport while they were leaving for World Test Championship Finals against New Zealand. But fans got to see blurred pictures of the little angel.

A few days back, Virat hosted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on his Instagram stories. Taking the advantage of the occasion, one of his fans asked him the meaning of Vamika and asked the cricketer to share a glimpse of her. Addressing the first question, Virat replied that Vamika is another name for Goddess Durga. But on the request to share his daughter’s photo, Indian cricket team captain wrote that the couple has decided to not expose their child to social media before she has an understanding of what this world is and can make her own choice.

Meanwhile, Anushka has constantly been updating her fans with the quarantine life in Southampton where the Indian cricket team and their families are staying ahead of the WTC final match, followed by 5-match test series against England. Recently, she shared a happy picture from a plush hotel inside the stadium. The Bollywood actress looked absolutely fresh and beautiful.

On the work front, Anushka has not yet announced her next project. Last, she appeared on the big screen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here