Anushka Sharma Preps for Chakda 'Xpress in Scorching Heat; Shares A Glimpse

Anushka Sharma is finally making a comeback after four years with her upcoming film Chakda ‘Xpress. The actress, recently, decided to focus on her “first love" - acting - and fans can’t wait to witness the magic again onscreen. Ever since she announced her sports drama inspired by the story of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami, fans have been keeping a watch on the calendar to get the big date of release. Anushka has been working really hard and has put blood, sweat and tears to portray the role of Jhulan Goswami. Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her training on her Instagram story.

Anushka shared a boomerang from a cricket ground which seems to be the training ground for her upcoming role. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a white sports t-shirt and sitting in the scorching heat under the sun. The actress has tied her hair in a ponytail in the clip. Sharing the boomerang, Anushka wrote: “Not at all hot.”

Last month, the NH10 actress shared a video on her social media handle capturing the moments of her training session. She can be seen learning bowling in the video as prepares herself to do justice to the role. In a white t-shirt and black joggers, the actress made sure to give every ounce of herself to the role. Captioning the video, Anushka wrote, “That’s how the last few days have been!"

In January this year, Anushka shared a teaser of her comeback project and called it a “special film" as it shows the moments that “shaped Jhulan Goswami’s life and also women’s cricket." Penning a heartfelt note for the revolutionary female cricketer, Anushka wrote, “We should all salute Jhulan and her team-mates for revolutionizing women’s cricket in India." Further, calling it a proud moment, she stated, “As a woman, I was proud to hear Jhulan’s story and it is an honour for me to try and bring her life to audiences and cricket lovers."

Chakda ‘Xpress has been bankrolled by Clean Slate Filmz and is being directed by Prosit Roy.

