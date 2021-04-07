Anushka Sharma Proves She's a Strong Woman By Lifting Up Virat Kohli in Goofy Instagram Video

Lifting up the captain of the Indian Cricket team might not be an easy task, but Anushka Sharma has proved that she is not just mentally strong, but physically too. The actress posted a short video on Instagram showing her trying to lift Virat from behind. The cricketer plays along, while Anushka lifts him twice with ease.

The couple seem to be on the sets of a shoot, where Anushka decided to display her physical strength. She even asks Virat not to help her by lifting himself. Anushka posted the video on Instagram and asked fans, “Did I do it?

Anushka is not the one to back down from a challenge. Whether it’s a display of physical or mental strength, the actress always proves her strength. She recentlt hit back hit back at toxicity on social media, sharing a comment on her Instagram stories. The actress reposted Steven Bartlett’s tweet which read, “Social media is full of people that can spot toxic behaviour in everyone but themselves. The world doesn’t need more critics, it needs more self-awareness.”

Virat and Anushka welcomed their first child, daughter Vamika, in January this year. The new mother has already resumed working. Anushka shafred a photo from the green room last week, showing her surrounded by her makeup artist and other assistants, as she looks engrossed in a script.

