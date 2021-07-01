Anushka Sharma Pushing Baby Vamika's Stroller is the Sight of a Doting Mother, See Pics

Anushka Sharma is currently in UK with her family - husband Virat Kohli and their daughter Vamika - and often shares glimpses of her travel diaries on Instagram. Meanwhile, some new photos of the actress walking around in what appears to be London, are being shared by fan-clubs and have gone viral.

Anushka was joined by her five-month-old daughter Vamika as the new mom can be seen pushing a stroller on the London streets in these viral photos. So far, Anushka and Virat have deliberately avoided sharing photos of baby Vamika, only offering glimpses of their baby daughter on Instagram.

Earlier this week, here’s what Anushka Sharma posted on Instagram about her postpartum hair: “When post baby hair fall makes you appreciate a good haircut even more. Thank you, George Northwood for this. You are fab! And Sonam Kapoor for connecting us."

Earlier in the week, Anushka also put her maternity outfits on sale. For the actor and producer, it’s an important step towards sustainability as preloved clothing has positive ramifications on the environment.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here