Anushka Sharma Reacts to Daughter Vamika's Face Reveal, Says 'Didn't Know That Camera Was On Us'

Anushka Sharma has reacted to her daughter Vamika’s face being revealed during the India vs South Africa match on Sunday. The actress issued a statement on her Instagram Stories and said that she wasn’t aware that the cameras were on her. She also requested media houses and fans to not circulate Vamika’s pictures as her and Virat’s request.

“Hi guys! We realise that our daughter’s images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn’t know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate (it) if Vamika’s images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier. Thank you," her statement read.

On Sunday, during the India vs South Africa match, Anushka was seen standing in the stands with Vamika in her arms. The camera gave a close look at the one-year-old’s face. The cameras turned towards Anushka once again after Virat scored hit a half-century.

A number of Indian fans had slammed the South African broadcasters and the cameraman for revealing Vamika’s face against Anushka’s permission. “Well, honestly it was a terrible thing of them to do that by not respecting the privacy they needed!" one of the many tweets read.

Anushka had previously requested media houses to not publish or circulate pictures of Vamika. The couple wished to keep her identity under the wraps. Last December, when Virat, Anushka and Vamika were spotted at the Mumbai airport with the other members of the Indian cricket team, Virat had requested the paparazzi to refrain from taking pictures of Vamika.

Virat and Anushka have decided to raise their daughter away from the public eye. The actress, who welcomed Vamika in January 2021, has shared a handful of posts featuring her daughter, with Vamika’s face hidden.

