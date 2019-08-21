Anushka Sharma Recalls Dancing to Preity Zinta's Song Bumbro from Mission Kashmir in School

Anushka Sharma is spreading some internet positivity with her Love And Light Project, as part of which she took to her official Instagram handle and read out motivational tweets shared by her fans. When the Sultan actress was reading the second tweet in which a fan wrote that she danced to Bumbro from Mission Kashmir from in school, her eyes lit up and the tweet helped her refresh her childhood memories.

Anushka said, "Even we danced to Bumbro from Mission Kashmir! I thought I was Preity Zinta... dancing Bumbro Bumbro! I wore my mother's phiran." Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta's 2000 movie Mission Kashmir saw both the actors dancing to the song Bumbro Bumbro, which went on to become quite a hit. The 31-year-old was elated to recall her performance on the song during her school days.

Since it was posted late on Wednesday morning, the 1-minute-29-seconds video has already been viewed over 7 lakh times. In October last year, Anushka posted a picture of herself from her school days and captioned the flashback image - "Bachpan. PS - Our reaction to the photographer when he said cheese.......was this."

Anushka was raised in Bangalore and went to Army Public School there. Seeing the flashback picture, fans commented pointing out that the picture was from Bangalore's Army Public School. The actress later pursued a degree in arts at Bangalore's Mount Carmel College.

She made her debut in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The actress got married to cricketer Virat Kohli in Tuscany in Italy on December 11, 2017.

She was last seen in the 2018 film Zero that also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol, R Madhavan among others.

