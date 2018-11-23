English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anushka Sharma Redefines Elegance in New Photoshoot, Pics Inside
Check out Anushka Sharma slay in saree in her latest photoshoot.
Image: Instagram/Allia Al Rufai
A saree when draped and styled right can steal a million hearts. And Anshuka Sharma’s latest photoshoot proves it yet again.
Anshuka’s stylist Allia Al Rufai took to Instagram on Thursday to share stunning images of the actor, who looks much like royalty (the late Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur, if you may) in them.
In one, Anushka looks stunning in a pastel mint-green Raw Mango drape and red blouse which she has teamed with statement pearls around her neck. Bold red lips and minimalist makeup by Daniel Bauer only add grace to her regal look.
In a second photo, she wows in a beige chiffon saree and full-sleeved satin blouse. Her hair is tied in a side bun, giving it a retro feel.
Anushka on Monday became the latest Indian star to have her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds. She was in Singapore to unveil her replica, which is said to be the first-ever interactive wax figure of any actor at the popular museum.
On the professional front, Anushka has had an eventful 2018. By the year end, she will have had four major releases—Prosit Roy’s Pari (which she also produced), Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, Sharat Katariya’s Sui Dhaaga and Aanand L Rai’s Zero.
In Zero, which is slated to release on December 21, she plays Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder, a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy. The film also stars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.
