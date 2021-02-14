Anushka Sharma Relives Pregnancy Days in Valentine's Day Post for Virat Kohli, See Pic

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli never fail to give us major relationship goals with their adorable social media PDA. Their photos go viral on the internet and on the occasion of Valentine's day, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture with her hubby.

The romantic picture that is being loved by fans of the duo seen them posing against the setting sun. Anushka wrote, "Not too big on this day in particular but today seemed like the quintessential day for posting posed sunset photos. My valentine every day forever and beyond (sic)."

Anushka looks lovely in a white dress with stylish sleeves, while Virat Kohli looked uber-cool in a plain black tee. This throwback picture is from the time she was pregnant with baby daughter Vamika.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The adorable couple welcomed their baby daughter on January 11. They revealed her name on social media on February 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka also shared a glimpse into her life as a mother as she wore a burp cloth on her shoulder in a social media post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka will be back to full-fledged shooting work in some months.