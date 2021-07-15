Anushka Sharma Reminds Fans to Wear Mask in the Most Glamorous Way, Watch Video

Anushka Sharma is currently spending some quality time with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika in England, where Virat will lead India’s cricket squad for the Test series against the English team, starting in August. Anushka has been constantly sharing gorgeous photos and videos from her England diaries. On Wednesday, she posted a stunning selfie video of herself while urging fans to wear a face mask, owing to the safety during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak across the world. In the glam-filled video, she is seen wearing a mask, flipping her hair and filming herself.

On July 11, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli celebrated the six-month birthday of their daughter Vamika and shared a bunch of pictures with the baby without revealing her face. Anushka also penned a heartwarming note to mark the celebration that read, “Her one smile can change our whole world around I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three.”

Check out her other pictures from the UK:

Anushka Sharma gave birth to her daughter Vamika on January 11. Anushka’s first post for her daughter was when the couple decided to share her name with the world. On the work front, Anushka is producing Qala, which marks Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s debut.

